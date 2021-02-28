Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells 7,860 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $139.45.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
