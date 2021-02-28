Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells 7,860 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $139.45.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.