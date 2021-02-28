Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells $510,850.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $96.76 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,418.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after buying an additional 304,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

