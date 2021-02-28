International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Shares of International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.93. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit