Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 373,810 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

