iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,007 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.87.

