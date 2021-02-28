Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 3.3% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Jabil worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,236 shares of company stock worth $5,375,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

