JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after acquiring an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,847,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of JD opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

