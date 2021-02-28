Jennifer Morris Buys 1,219 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Jennifer Morris acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$24.60 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,987.40 ($21,419.57).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

