Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,883.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $29,705.28 and $5,883.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00705537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00038608 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

