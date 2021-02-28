JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates £147.90 Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £147.90 ($193.23) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £123.26 ($161.04).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £138.20 ($180.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £24.24 billion and a PE ratio of 148.44. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1 year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of £134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

