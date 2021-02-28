JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF opened at $16.70 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.