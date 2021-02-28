Julia W. Mctavish Sells 47,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWBI. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.