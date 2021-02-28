Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.

Shares of KEL opened at C$2.42 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$456.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

