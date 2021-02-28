Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.