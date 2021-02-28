Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

