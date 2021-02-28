Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,100 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 24,145,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.