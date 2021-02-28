Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Down 5.3%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 26,411,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,727,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,928,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 732,391 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 162,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 479,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

