Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.67 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

