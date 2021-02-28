Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Laureate Education by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,499 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.