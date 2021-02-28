Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $44,945.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,926,064.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,429 shares of company stock valued at $528,821. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $380.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

