LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 234.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $181.71 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.98 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

