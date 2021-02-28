Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 619 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

