Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,853 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 209.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,375,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.