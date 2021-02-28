Linear Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.75 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Linear token can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $120.53 million and $9.75 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00705456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,198,828,751 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

