LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.03–1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $458-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.67 million.LivePerson also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

