Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells $236,590.32 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 6,054 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $236,590.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.