Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in February

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit