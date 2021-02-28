Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 263,106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 131,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

