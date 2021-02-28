McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded McAfee to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.