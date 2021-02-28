McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,669 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,669 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for approximately 3.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of HYT stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.