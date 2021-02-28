McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 683,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 81,932 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $11.65 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

