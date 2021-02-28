Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 35,075 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,075 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 72.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 81,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $441,767 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.