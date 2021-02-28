Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

