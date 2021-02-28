Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit