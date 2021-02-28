Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,358 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

MCHP stock opened at $152.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

