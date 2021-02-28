Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Shares of VRSK opened at $163.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

