MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,858.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,455.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.