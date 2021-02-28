MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Raised to $34.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.