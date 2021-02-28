MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Raised to $34.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.59.
NYSE:MGP opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
