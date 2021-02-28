Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.63. 3,107,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.