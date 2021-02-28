Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

