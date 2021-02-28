Mizuho Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Neutral

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DK. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

DK stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Delek US by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

