MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target Raised to $6.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $483.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

