Morgan Stanley Boosts Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $23.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE VVNT opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 552,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

