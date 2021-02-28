Morgan Stanley Boosts Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $23.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.
NYSE VVNT opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.41.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
See Also: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.