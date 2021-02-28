Morgan Stanley Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $47.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

UDR stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UDR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

