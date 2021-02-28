Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDEIY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Analyst Recommendations for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

