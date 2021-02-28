Morphic (MORF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Morphic to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MORF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Morphic has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $35,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $169,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $408,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,325 shares of company stock worth $10,298,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

