National Storm Management (OTCMKTS:NSMG) and Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Critical Review

National Storm Management (OTCMKTS:NSMG) and Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storm Management and Select Interior Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storm Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.36 $6.98 million $0.27 32.26

Select Interior Concepts has higher revenue and earnings than National Storm Management.

Volatility & Risk

National Storm Management has a beta of 10.99, indicating that its stock price is 999% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Storm Management and Select Interior Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storm Management N/A N/A N/A Select Interior Concepts -0.61% -2.21% -0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Storm Management and Select Interior Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storm Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Interior Concepts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Select Interior Concepts has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Select Interior Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Interior Concepts is more favorable than National Storm Management.

Summary

Select Interior Concepts beats National Storm Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storm Management

National Storm Management, Inc. provides storm restoration services for residential and commercial properties damaged by severe weather. It offers a variety of restoration products and services, including repairing or replacing roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, accessories and other exterior items. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

