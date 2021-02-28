NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

