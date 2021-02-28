Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $538.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.17 and its 200-day moving average is $512.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

