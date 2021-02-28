NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.