Nord/LB Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €61.60 ($72.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

